SBI to HCL: 6 stocks for long-term investment growth

Business
Motilal Oswal has set a target price of ₹950 for State Bank of India shares. On January 16th, the stock closed at ₹767, indicating a potential return of up to 26%.
Motilal Oswal's second pick is HCL Tech, with a target price of ₹2,300. It closed at ₹1,790.15 on January 16th, suggesting a potential return of nearly 26%.
Motilal Oswal has given a target of ₹3,515 for Mahindra & Mahindra shares, approximately 19% higher than the current price. The stock closed at ₹2,979.75 on January 16th.
Motilal Oswal is also bullish on Max Healthcare, setting a target price of ₹1,380. With stock closing at ₹1,048.65 on January 16th, this suggests a potential return of around 33%.
Motilal Oswal recommends investing in IPCA Labs, with a target price of ₹1,980, about 28% higher than the current price. The stock closed at ₹1,544.20 on January 16th.
JM Financial states that PVR INOX shares have corrected by up to 26% from their high. They have set a target price of ₹1,600, while the current price is ₹1,083.50.
Always consult with your market expert before making any investment decisions.
