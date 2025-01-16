Business

SBI to HCL: 6 stocks for long-term investment growth

1. SBI Share Price Target

Motilal Oswal has set a target price of ₹950 for State Bank of India shares. On January 16th, the stock closed at ₹767, indicating a potential return of up to 26%.

2. HCL Tech Share Price Target

Motilal Oswal's second pick is HCL Tech, with a target price of ₹2,300. It closed at ₹1,790.15 on January 16th, suggesting a potential return of nearly 26%.

3. M&M Share Price Target

Motilal Oswal has given a target of ₹3,515 for Mahindra & Mahindra shares, approximately 19% higher than the current price. The stock closed at ₹2,979.75 on January 16th.

4. Max Healthcare Share Price Target

Motilal Oswal is also bullish on Max Healthcare, setting a target price of ₹1,380. With stock closing at ₹1,048.65 on January 16th, this suggests a potential return of around 33%.

5. IPCA Labs Share Price Target

Motilal Oswal recommends investing in IPCA Labs, with a target price of ₹1,980, about 28% higher than the current price. The stock closed at ₹1,544.20 on January 16th.

6. PVR INOX Share Price Target

JM Financial states that PVR INOX shares have corrected by up to 26% from their high. They have set a target price of ₹1,600, while the current price is ₹1,083.50.

Note

Always consult with your market expert before making any investment decisions.

