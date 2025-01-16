Business

HDFC Life to L&T tech: Top 10 stock market gainers on January 16

1- Gujarat Mineral Dev Stock Price

Increase - 13.34%

Current Price - Rs. 331.70

2- Commercial Engineering Stock

Increase - 12.12%

Current Price - Rs. 486.60

3- RVNL Stock Price

Increase - 8.44%

Current Price - Rs. 403.40

4- Ircon International Stock

Increase - 8.87%

Current Price - Rs. 206.90

5- HDFC Life Stock Price

Increase - 8.18%

Current Price - Rs. 642.85

6- L&T Tech Stock Price

Increase - 8.22%

Current Price - Rs. 5248.10

7- Railtel Corp Stock Price

Increase - 7.49%

Current Price - Rs. 405.00

8- IDBI Bank Stock Price

Increase - 7.15%

Current Price - Rs. 79.05

9- Bharat Dynamics Stock

Increase - 5.22%

Current Price - Rs. 1193.10

10- Praj Industries Stock

Increase - 5.29%

Current Price - Rs. 778.50

Disclaimer

Investing in the stock market is subject to all risks. Before investing in any stock, do consult a good expert.

Oil India share price target: Must-have PSU stocks for long-term gains

Gold price RISES before wedding season: Check 24k rates for January 16

HDFC life to Gland Pharma: 7 stocks to watch on January 16

Ultratech vs Ambuja vs JK Cement: Which Stock to Buy?