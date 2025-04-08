Turn Rs 500 into profit: 8 smart businesses you can start today

Business
With increasing awareness about the environment, the demand for paper bags has increased significantly. You can start by buying brown paper, glue, and ribbon for ₹500.
There is demand for Rakhis and greeting cards for festivals and special days. You can make these by buying art and craft supplies for ₹500. Take orders online.
Prepare face packs with ingredients like gram flour, multani mitti, and turmeric. You can make 10–15 packs with ₹500. Sell locally. However, pay some attention to packaging.
Candles are in great demand for festivals, pujas, and gifting. You can make these by buying wax, molds, and colors for ₹500. Sell online and in the local market.
This is a trending business. Very popular on social media. Make keychains by buying a basic resin kit for ₹500. You can also get orders by making Insta reels.
A simple jute bag can be decorated with mirror work, color, or fabric paint. Make these by buying decorative material for ₹500 and sell them by tying up with local boutiques.
Make decoration items with old bottles, cans, and papers in the house. Make crafts by buying gum, colors, and decoration items for ₹500. Many people buy these for gifting.
Home taste is always in demand. You can make pickles like lemon, mango, and gooseberry with ₹500. Do small packaging and marketing.
These businesses can just be started with ₹500-1000. But to get more profit, you have to put more investment.
