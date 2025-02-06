Hemo Organics to Lincoln Pharma: 10 top gainers today on February 6

Business
Increase - 19.78%
Current Price - ₹11.99
Increase - 18.80%
Current Price - ₹282.20
Increase - 15.72%
Current Price - ₹635.85
Increase - 14.93%
Current Price - ₹530.50
Increase - 14.55%
Current Price - ₹332.75
Increase - 13.86%
Current Price - ₹531.40
Increase - 12.23%
Current Price - ₹733.45
Increase - 11.09%
Current Price - ₹251.89
Increase - 10.38%
Current Price - ₹1032.05
Increase - 10.53%
Current Price - ₹778.25
Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult a financial advisor before investing.
LIC to Aditya Birla: 6 Stocks you should buy for high returns
Gold price RISES before Valentine's Day: Check 24k rates on February 6
Share Market UPDATE: 10 gaining stocks that jumped over 10 percent
Shantanu Naidu takes charge at Tata Motors: Know his career and wealth