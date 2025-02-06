Business

Hemo Organics to Lincoln Pharma: 10 top gainers today on February 6

1- Hemo Organics Share Price

Increase - 19.78%

Current Price - ₹11.99

2- Keynote Financial Share Price

Increase - 18.80%

Current Price - ₹282.20

3- Senores Pharmaceutic Share Price

Increase - 15.72%

Current Price - ₹635.85

4- Pavna Industries Share Price

Increase - 14.93%

Current Price - ₹530.50

5- Diffusion Engineers Share Price

Increase - 14.55%

Current Price - ₹332.75

6- VRL Logistics Share Price

Increase - 13.86%

Current Price - ₹531.40

7- Quadrant Future Tek Share Price

Increase - 12.23%

Current Price - ₹733.45

8- Wanbury Ltd Share Price

Increase - 11.09%

Current Price - ₹251.89

9- Vimta Labs Share Price

Increase - 10.38%

Current Price - ₹1032.05

10- Lincoln Pharma Share Price

Increase - 10.53%

Current Price - ₹778.25

Disclaimer

Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult a financial advisor before investing.

