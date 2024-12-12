HCL, Bank of Baroda to REC: 9 Strong stocks for a solid start to 2025

Business
Motilal Oswal recommends PowerGrid for long-term investment with a target price of Rs 426. As of December 12, 1 PM, the share price is Rs 328.45.
Motilal Oswal recommends HCL Tech with a target price of Rs 2,300. As of December 12, 1 PM, the share price is Rs 1,937.35.
Motilal Oswal recommends Lemon Tree Hotels with a target price of Rs 165. As of December 12, 1 PM, the share price is Rs 146.13.
Motilal Oswal gives REC a target price of Rs 630. As of December 12, 1 PM, the share price is Rs 566.25.
Motilal Oswal sets a long-term target price of Rs 290 for Bank of Baroda. As of December 12, 1 PM, the share is at Rs 260.23.
Axis Direct recommends buying Delhivery with a 30-day target price of Rs 425 and a stop-loss of Rs 341.
Axis Direct suggests buying Borosil Renewables with a 30-day target of Rs 770 and a stop-loss of Rs 485.
Axis Direct recommends buying Larsen & Toubro with a one-month target of Rs 4,425 and a stop-loss of Rs 3,685.
Axis Direct recommends Polyplex Corp for 30 days with a target price of Rs 1,817 and a stop-loss of Rs 1,228.
Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing.
Top gainers of December 12: Adani Green Energy stock soars over 7%
Elon Musk Net Worth: First person in history to reach unmatched wealth
Bajaj Finance share price target 2025: Potential for high returns
Good news for EPFO account holders: Withdraw PF money from ATMs soon!