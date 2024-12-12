Business

Elon Musk Net Worth: First person in history to reach unmatched wealth

Elon Musk: First Person with $400 Billion Net Worth

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has become the first person in history to amass a net worth exceeding $400 billion.

Elon Musk's Wealth Surges After US Election Results

According to Bloomberg, his wealth surged following recent internal share sales at SpaceX and the US election results.

SpaceX Share Sale Benefits Musk Significantly

Per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the SpaceX share sale added nearly $50 billion to Musk's wealth, bringing his total to $439.2 billion.

From Decline in 2022 to Massive Profits

Musk's wealth declined by over $200 billion in late 2022. However, Trump's election brought him massive profits.

Tesla Shares Surge by 65%

Tesla shares have increased by 65%. The market expects Trump's policies to ease self-driving car launches and eliminate competitors' tax credits.

Key Role in Government Department

Elon Musk has been appointed co-head of the new 'Government Efficiency Department' in the Trump administration, enhancing his political influence and business ventures.

xAI and SpaceX's Growing Value

Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI, has doubled in value to $50 billion since funding began in May.

Shares Purchased from Employees and Investors

SpaceX has purchased $1.25 billion in shares from employees and internal investors.

SpaceX Becomes World's Most Valuable Startup

This deal brought SpaceX's value to $350 billion, making it the world's most valuable private startup.

Trump's Support a Major Factor

As SpaceX's revenue relies on US government contracts, Trump's presidency could be beneficial for the company.

Support for Musk's Mars Vision

Trump supported Musk's vision of sending astronauts to Mars during his campaign and appeared with Musk at a SpaceX launch in Texas after the election.

