Elon Musk Net Worth: First person in history to reach unmatched wealth

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has become the first person in history to amass a net worth exceeding $400 billion.
According to Bloomberg, his wealth surged following recent internal share sales at SpaceX and the US election results.
Per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the SpaceX share sale added nearly $50 billion to Musk's wealth, bringing his total to $439.2 billion.
Musk's wealth declined by over $200 billion in late 2022. However, Trump's election brought him massive profits.
Tesla shares have increased by 65%. The market expects Trump's policies to ease self-driving car launches and eliminate competitors' tax credits.
Elon Musk has been appointed co-head of the new 'Government Efficiency Department' in the Trump administration, enhancing his political influence and business ventures.
Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI, has doubled in value to $50 billion since funding began in May.
SpaceX has purchased $1.25 billion in shares from employees and internal investors.
This deal brought SpaceX's value to $350 billion, making it the world's most valuable private startup.
As SpaceX's revenue relies on US government contracts, Trump's presidency could be beneficial for the company.
Trump supported Musk's vision of sending astronauts to Mars during his campaign and appeared with Musk at a SpaceX launch in Texas after the election.
