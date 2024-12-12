Business

Good news for EPFO account holders: Withdraw PF money from ATMs soon!

Withdraw PF money from ATMs by 2025

Big news for EPFO subscribers in India. You will soon be able to withdraw your Provident Fund money directly from ATMs. This facility is expected to be available by 2025.

Reduced PF-related hassles

The Ministry of Labor is modernizing its IT infrastructure to provide better services to working people. This will reduce PF-related hassles for employees.

Access provident fund via ATMs

Labor Secretary Sumita Dawra stated that EPFO members will have access to their provident fund through ATMs starting next year.

Simplifying processes to reduce hassle

Sumita Dawra said, "We are settling claims quickly and simplifying processes to reduce hassle for people."

Access claims through ATMs

Sumita stated that claimants, beneficiaries, or insured individuals will soon be able to easily access their claims through ATMs with minimal human intervention.

Changes visible from January 2025

The Labor Secretary said that systems are evolving, and significant improvements will be visible every two to three months, with a major increase by January 2025.

7 crore people linked to EPFO

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization currently serves over 7 crore active contributors.

