Share Market UPDATE: NLC India stock analysis: Price target, growth

NLC India Ltd, a Navratna company, is a strong player in the power sector. It also operates in lignite mining. Brokerage firms are bullish
This power stock is trading in the green at around ₹205 as of 10:00 AM on Thursday, February 13th, which is about 35% below its high
Elara Capital recommends investing in NLC India shares. Improved power generation capacity, strong Q3 results, and capacity expansion are expected to drive growth
Elara Capital maintains BUY rating on the stock with a target price of ₹320, which is approximately 60% higher than the current price. The brokerage previously had a target of ₹373
Elara Capital's report highlights a 39% increase in the company's revenue in the December quarter. EBITDA grew by 105%, with a margin of 41%, and net profit increased by 174%
The company commenced commercial operations of the NUPPL GTPP Unit (660 MW) in the December quarter. Units 2-3 are expected to be operational by October
