Share Market UPDATE: Britannia share price target, analysis; Check

Business
Sharekhan is bullish on Britannia Industries stock. The brokerage says that this stock has corrected 24% from its high level, presenting a good buying opportunity
As of 11:30 AM on Thursday, February 13, Britannia's share price is trading at ₹4,938.15, up 0.40%. Sharekhan has given a buy rating on this stock
Sharekhan expects Britannia Industries' share price to rise by up to 22%, with a long-term target price of ₹5,995
In Q3FY25, the company's revenue grew by 8%, largely driven by a 6% volume growth, exceeding the estimated 3-5%. Profitability slightly declined due to rising raw material costs
Britannia Industries' gross margin decreased by 515 basis points, and the operating margin declined by 90 bps. However, the company's net profit (PAT) increased by 4%
Besides selling biscuits, Britannia is focusing on innovation, new products, urban market rebranding, marketing, and expanding its dairy business
According to Sharekhan's report, the stock is trading at 56x, 48x, and 43x P/E based on FY25E, FY26E, and FY27E EPS, respectively
Consult your market expert before making any investment decisions
