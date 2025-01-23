Business

Ambuja to Birla: Top 6 cement stocks to buy for maximum returns

1. ACC Cement Share Price Target

Centrum Broking recommends ACC Cement with a target price of ₹2,545. The stock closed at ₹2,046.05, up 2.26% on January 23rd.

2. Ambuja Cements Share Price Target

Centrum Broking is bullish on Ambuja Cements, setting a target price of ₹790. The stock closed at ₹550.30, a 2.54% increase on January 23rd, indicating a potential 46% return.

3. Birla Corporation Share Price Target

Centrum Broking suggests investing in Birla Corporation, with a target price of ₹1,750, approximately 52% higher than the current price of ₹1,182.80.

4. JK Lakshmi Cement Share Price Target

JK Lakshmi Cement's target price is set at ₹1,067 by Centrum Broking. The stock closed at ₹817.95, up 4.60% on January 23rd, representing a potential 34% upside.

5. Shree Cement Share Price Target

Shree Cement is another recommended stock by Centrum Broking. It closed at ₹25,800 on January 23rd, with a target price of ₹29,857.

6. UltraTech Cement Share Price Target

Centrum Broking recommends UltraTech Cement with a target of ₹13,279, nearly 20% higher than the current price of ₹11,406.95.

Note

Consult your market expert before making any investment decisions.

Gold price RISES on January 23: Check 24k rate for TODAY

HUL to Bharti Airtel: 6 stock to watch today, January 23

Gold price DROPS before wedding season: Check 24k rates for January 22

Maruti Suzuki to HDFC: Top 5 stocks for portfolio growth in 15 days