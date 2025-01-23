Ambuja to Birla: Top 6 cement stocks to buy for maximum returns

Business
Centrum Broking recommends ACC Cement with a target price of ₹2,545. The stock closed at ₹2,046.05, up 2.26% on January 23rd.
Centrum Broking is bullish on Ambuja Cements, setting a target price of ₹790. The stock closed at ₹550.30, a 2.54% increase on January 23rd, indicating a potential 46% return.
Centrum Broking suggests investing in Birla Corporation, with a target price of ₹1,750, approximately 52% higher than the current price of ₹1,182.80.
JK Lakshmi Cement's target price is set at ₹1,067 by Centrum Broking. The stock closed at ₹817.95, up 4.60% on January 23rd, representing a potential 34% upside.
Shree Cement is another recommended stock by Centrum Broking. It closed at ₹25,800 on January 23rd, with a target price of ₹29,857.
Centrum Broking recommends UltraTech Cement with a target of ₹13,279, nearly 20% higher than the current price of ₹11,406.95.
Consult your market expert before making any investment decisions.
