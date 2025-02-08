Business
Ananya is the daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla. She's the founder of Svatantra Microfin and Empower. She plans to launch a national beauty and personal care brand by 2025.
Nita Ambani recently honored Ananya Birla with the Young Businesswoman Award. Ananya also contributes to her father's business.
Ananya Birla started her career in music and performed in several shows. However, she transitioned to the business world to contribute to her family's legacy.
Ananya graduated from the University of Oxford with a degree in Economics and Management. She's a board director at Grasim Industries, part of the Aditya Birla Group.
Ananya is one of the wealthiest heiresses in India. Her father, Kumar Mangalam Birla, has a net worth of $21.4 billion, according to Forbes.
At around 30, Ananya's net worth is estimated to be around ₹1.75 lakh crore, according to BollywoodShaadis.com.
Ananya Birla has a significant social media presence, with around 800,000 followers on Instagram alone.
Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on February 7: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold prices
SAL Steel to Godfrey Philips: Top 10 Gaining stocks to watch TODAY
UAE Gold Rate on February 7: 22k gold price continues to rise; Check
Jeet Adani-Diva Shah Wedding: Know their education and career facts