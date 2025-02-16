Gold price RISES after Valentine's Day: Check 24k rates on February 16

Business
The upward trend in gold prices continues, with 24 carat gold reaching ₹85,998 per 10 grams
24 carat gold increased by ₹1299 per 10 grams in the past week, from ₹84,699 to ₹85,998, as per IBJA
18 carat gold is priced at ₹64,499, 22 carat at ₹78,774, and 24 carat at ₹85,998 per 10 grams
Gold has increased by ₹9836 per 10 grams since January 1, 2025. It was ₹76,162 on December 31, 2024
Gold increased by ₹12,810 in 2024, from ₹63,352 to ₹76,162 per 10 grams
Gold provided a return of 20.22% in 2024, while silver returned approximately 17.20%
Geopolitical tensions, a weaker rupee against the dollar, and stock market volatility are driving gold prices up
Experts predict gold could reach ₹90,000 per 10 grams by 2025 due to increased investment in Gold ETFs
Silver increased by ₹2562 per kg this week, from ₹95,391 to ₹97,953
