ICICI Bank to TCS: Buy 6 high potential stocks for long-term growth

1. SJVN Share Price Target

Brokerage firm Elara Capital has given a buy recommendation on Navratna PSU stock SJVN, with a target price of ₹131. The stock closed at ₹89.24 on Friday, February 14th.

2. ICICI Bank Share Price Target

Mirae Asset Sharekhan recommends investing in ICICI Bank shares, with a target price of ₹1,550. The stock closed at ₹1,259 on February 14th. Its 52-week high is ₹1,361.

3. TCS Share Price Target

Sharekhan's next pick is TCS, with a target price of ₹5,230. The stock closed at ₹3,928 on Friday. Its 52-week high is ₹4,585.

4. Oberoi Realty Share Price Target

Sharekhan is bullish on Oberoi Realty, with a target of ₹2,694, approximately 72% higher than Friday's closing price of ₹1,565.60. Its 52-week high is ₹2,350.

5. Varun Beverages Share Price Target

Sharekhan recommends including Varun Beverages in your portfolio, with a target price of ₹750. The stock closed at ₹488.80 on Friday. Its 52-week high is ₹682.

6. Godrej Consumer Share Price Target

Sharekhan has given a buy rating to Godrej Consumer, with a target price of ₹1,675, about 58% higher than the current price of ₹1,049. Its 52-week high is ₹1,541.

Note

Consult your market expert before making any investment decisions.

