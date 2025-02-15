ICICI Bank to TCS: Buy 6 high potential stocks for long-term growth

Business
Brokerage firm Elara Capital has given a buy recommendation on Navratna PSU stock SJVN, with a target price of ₹131. The stock closed at ₹89.24 on Friday, February 14th.
Mirae Asset Sharekhan recommends investing in ICICI Bank shares, with a target price of ₹1,550. The stock closed at ₹1,259 on February 14th. Its 52-week high is ₹1,361.
Sharekhan's next pick is TCS, with a target price of ₹5,230. The stock closed at ₹3,928 on Friday. Its 52-week high is ₹4,585.
Sharekhan is bullish on Oberoi Realty, with a target of ₹2,694, approximately 72% higher than Friday's closing price of ₹1,565.60. Its 52-week high is ₹2,350.
Sharekhan recommends including Varun Beverages in your portfolio, with a target price of ₹750. The stock closed at ₹488.80 on Friday. Its 52-week high is ₹682.
Sharekhan has given a buy rating to Godrej Consumer, with a target price of ₹1,675, about 58% higher than the current price of ₹1,049. Its 52-week high is ₹1,541.
Consult your market expert before making any investment decisions.
