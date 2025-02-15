Rohan Murty's success story: From Infosys legacy to Soroco founder

Business
Rohan Murty, son of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and author-philanthropist Sudha Murty, carved his own niche in technology.
Rohan studied at Bishop Cotton Boys' School, Bengaluru, then earned a Bachelor's in Computer Science from Cornell and a PhD from Harvard.
Rohan Murty has conducted research, including a focus on 'Opportunistic Wireless Networks'.
Rohan Murty left Infosys to found Soroco, a digital transformation company, in 2014.
Soroco, specializing in AI and automation, had an estimated revenue of ₹150 crore in 2022.
Rohan Murty held Infosys shares and received dividends, but now focuses on his own ventures.
Rohan Murty founded the Murty Classical Library of India to preserve Indian classical texts.
Rohan's wife, Aparna Krishnan, heads Murty Media. They welcomed their son, Ekagra, in 2023.
Akshata Murty, Rohan's sister, is married to former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
