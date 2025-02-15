Business

Rohan Murty's success story: From Infosys legacy to Soroco founder

Rohan Murty's Path Diverges from Infosys

Rohan Murty, son of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and author-philanthropist Sudha Murty, carved his own niche in technology.

Rohan Murty's Impressive Education

Rohan studied at Bishop Cotton Boys' School, Bengaluru, then earned a Bachelor's in Computer Science from Cornell and a PhD from Harvard.

Rohan Murty's Research Focus

Rohan Murty has conducted research, including a focus on 'Opportunistic Wireless Networks'.

Leaving Infosys to Start Soroco

Rohan Murty left Infosys to found Soroco, a digital transformation company, in 2014.

Rohan Murty: CTO of Soroco

Soroco, specializing in AI and automation, had an estimated revenue of ₹150 crore in 2022.

Beyond Infosys, Yet Connected

Rohan Murty held Infosys shares and received dividends, but now focuses on his own ventures.

Murty Classical Library of India

Rohan Murty founded the Murty Classical Library of India to preserve Indian classical texts.

Rohan Murty's Wife and Family

Rohan's wife, Aparna Krishnan, heads Murty Media. They welcomed their son, Ekagra, in 2023.

Rohan Murty and Akshata Murty

Akshata Murty, Rohan's sister, is married to former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

SBI to Bharti Airtel: Top 10 stocks to track amid market slump

Gold prices BREAK records in wedding season– Check February 15 rates

ICICI Bank to SRF: 8 stocks for long term investment returns

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on February 14: Rate of 22k 8 gm gold RISES