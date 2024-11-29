Business

Jindal steel to Thirumalai chemicals: 10 top stocks for HIGH returns

CONCOR Share Price Target

HDFC Securities recommends buying CONCOR shares with a target price of ₹885 and ₹992. Stop-loss is set at ₹766

Jindal Steel Share Price Target

Axis Direct suggests considering Jindal Steel for a 15-day period with a target price of ₹960 and a stop-loss at ₹880

NCL Industries Share Price Target

Axis Direct recommends buying NCL Industries shares at ₹217-219, with a 15-day target of ₹240 and a stop-loss at ₹212

Filatex Share Price Target

Axis Direct recommends buying Filatex India shares at ₹66-67, with a 15-day target of ₹76 and a stop-loss at ₹64

Strides Pharma Share Price Target

Axis Direct recommends holding Strides Pharma with a 30-day target of ₹1,790 and a stop-loss at ₹1,535

Thirumalai Chemicals Share Price Target

Axis Direct recommends buying Thirumalai Chemicals at ₹353-358, with a 15-day target of ₹407 and a stop-loss at ₹347

Colgate Palmolive Share Price Target

JP Morgan gives Colgate a target price of ₹3,400, while Jefferies sets it at ₹3,570. Holding this stock could yield good returns

Prestige Estates Share Price Target

Nuvama recommends buying Prestige Estates shares with a target price of ₹2,153

Shipping Corporation Share Price Target

HDFC Securities sets a 3-month target for Shipping Corporation at ₹250 and ₹270, with a stop-loss at ₹218

Note

Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing

