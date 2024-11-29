Jindal steel to Thirumalai chemicals: 10 top stocks for HIGH returns

Business
HDFC Securities recommends buying CONCOR shares with a target price of ₹885 and ₹992. Stop-loss is set at ₹766
Axis Direct suggests considering Jindal Steel for a 15-day period with a target price of ₹960 and a stop-loss at ₹880
Axis Direct recommends buying NCL Industries shares at ₹217-219, with a 15-day target of ₹240 and a stop-loss at ₹212
Axis Direct recommends buying Filatex India shares at ₹66-67, with a 15-day target of ₹76 and a stop-loss at ₹64
Axis Direct recommends holding Strides Pharma with a 30-day target of ₹1,790 and a stop-loss at ₹1,535
Axis Direct recommends buying Thirumalai Chemicals at ₹353-358, with a 15-day target of ₹407 and a stop-loss at ₹347
JP Morgan gives Colgate a target price of ₹3,400, while Jefferies sets it at ₹3,570. Holding this stock could yield good returns
Nuvama recommends buying Prestige Estates shares with a target price of ₹2,153
HDFC Securities sets a 3-month target for Shipping Corporation at ₹250 and ₹270, with a stop-loss at ₹218
HDFC Securities recommends buying Container Corporation for 3 months, targeting ₹885 and ₹922, with a stop-loss at ₹766
Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing
