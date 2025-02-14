Business

Godfrey Phillips to TCPL: Top 9 gaining stocks to watch on February 14

1- Godfrey Phillips India Share Price

Stock surge - 16% Current Price - ₹5794.85

2- Kimia Bioscience Share Price

Stock surge - 11.80% Current Price - ₹50.30

3- TCPL Packaging Share Price

Stock surge - 10.24% Current Price - ₹3539.45

4- Thacker and Company Share Price

Stock surge - 9.79% Current Price - ₹1648.00

5- Gowra Leasing Share Price

Stock surge - 6.54% Current Price - ₹100.25

6- Ritesh International Share Price

Stock surge - 9.21% Current Price - ₹34.00

7- Garbi Finvest Share Price

Stock surge - 8.47% Current Price - ₹15.74

8- Classic Filaments Share Price

Stock surge - 7.96% Current Price - ₹33.74

9- AI Champdany Share Price

Stock surge - 7.89% Current Price - ₹41.00

10- Nitiraj Engineers Share Price

Stock surge - 7.30% Current Price - ₹254.74

Disclaimer

Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult a financial advisor before investing.

