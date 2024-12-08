Business

Vishal Mega Mart, Mobikwik, Sai Life Science: 9 IPOs opening this week

1- Vishal Mega Mart IPO

When: December 11th to 13th

Price Band: ₹74 to ₹78 per share

Issue Size: ₹8000 crore

Listing Date: December 18th

2- Sai Life Sciences IPO

When: December 11th to 13th

Price Band: ₹522 to ₹549 per share

Issue Size: ₹3,042.62 crore

Listing Date: December 18th

3- One Mobikwik Systems IPO

When: December 11th to 13th

Price Band: ₹265 to ₹279 per share

Issue Size: ₹572 crore

Listing Date: December 18th

4- Inventurus Knowledge IPO

When: December 12th to 16th

Price Band: To be determined

Issue Size: To be determined

Listing Date: December 19th

5- Dhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO

When: December 9th to 11th

Price Band: ₹52 to ₹55

Issue Size: ₹23.80 crore

Listing Date: December 16th

6- Jungle Camps India IPO

When: December 10th to 12th

Price Band: ₹68 to ₹72

Issue Size: ₹29.42 crore

Listing Date: December 17th

7- Toss The Coin IPO

When: December 10th to 12th

Price Band: ₹172 to ₹182

Issue Size: ₹9.17 crore

Listing Date: December 17th

8- Purple United Sales IPO

When: December 11th to 13th

Price Band: ₹121 to ₹126

Issue Size: ₹32.81 crore

Listing Date: December 18th

9- Supreme Facility Management IPO

When: December 11th to 13th

Price Band: ₹72 to ₹76

Issue Size: ₹50 crore

Listing Date: December 18th

