Factors you should consider before investing or trading

Assess your monthly income, focusing on what remains after covering essential expenses.
Prioritize building an emergency savings fund, especially if struggling financially.
Evaluate your debt balances and interest rates, devising a plan to pay down high-interest debts.
Allocate funds for investments while ensuring minimum debt payments are met.
Regularly reassess your budget as you make progress in reducing debt.
Recognize the importance of emergency savings to avoid reliance on debt during unexpected events.