Trading vs Investment: Which one is more better?

Business
Trading aims for short-term gains, while investment focuses on long-term growth.
Trading is often riskier due to short-term market fluctuations, while investments may offer more stability over time.
Trading requires constant monitoring, whereas investments can be more passive, demanding less frequent attention.
Trading demands in-depth market knowledge, technical analysis, and strategies. Investment may require a broader understanding of economic trends.
Trading may necessitate more significant capital due to frequent transactions, while investments can be initiated with lower amounts.
Investments may offer tax advantages for long-term holdings, while trading may incur higher taxes due to frequent trades.