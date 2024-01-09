Business

Vibrant Gujarat Summit: 7 Reasons to invest in Jewel of Western India

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

The idea was conceptualised in 2003 when PM Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. It is now the most reputed global forum for business networking.

When it is to be held?

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 will be held from 10th - 12th January 2024 in Gandhinagar. 

Gujarat's success in global investment

Gujarat contributes 8.3% to India's GDP, 18% to industrial output, & 33% to exports. The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) surged from Rs 1.42 lakh crore to Rs 22.61 lakh crore.
 

What attracts investors to Gujarat as a growing state?

Business-friendly rules, strong social, industrial, & physical infrastructure, as well as its highly skilled people made the state an attractive destination for investments. 

Sectors flourished in Gujarat

Manufacturing, infrastructure, tourism, healthcare, and textiles, have flourished in 20 years, making it home to over one hundred Fortune 500 companies and over 13 lakh MSMEs.
 

Other sectors in Gujarat

Automobile manufacturers, an upcoming lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant chemicals, petrochemicals, maritime and pharmaceuticals have flourished in the state.
 

649 registered pharma companies

Gujarat has the most registered pharmaceutical businesses in the country (649), 130 of which have received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Gujarat coastline

Gujarat's strategic advantage in trade and commerce stems from its 1,600 km of coastline and several contemporary ports.

Investment opportunities in Defence

Gujarat promises investment opportunities in Defence and aerospace sectors including artillery, combat vehicles, aircraft assembly, ammunition, small arms, and shipbuilding.
 

