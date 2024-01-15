Tesla to invest $30 billion in India as game-changer for EV?

Business
As per reports, EV major 'Tesla' is in 'advanced talks' to enter the Indian market amid Centre's finalising of a new policy for Electric Vehicles.
Tesla may commit nearly $30 billion in investments, directly & indirectly, over the next 5 years in a manufacturing plant, & battery ecosystem & ancillary industries.
Reports claim that Tesla will invest $3 bn in the plant, $10 bn in the manufacturing ecosystem, and $5 bn in batteries which will grow to $15 bn in 5 years.
Initially launching standard brands in the Indian market, Tesla would also start working on its charging ecosystem in the country.
Aims to ensure that 30% of newly registered private cars, 40% of buses, 70% of commercial cars, and 80% of 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers will be electric by 2030.