Colgate to Hindalco: 5 Top stocks to buy on January 3, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Show Strong Gains on January 2nd

The stock market closed on a positive note on January 2nd. Sensex gained 1400 points, while Nifty rose by 445 points

29 Sensex and 48 Nifty Stocks Close in Green

On Thursday, 29 out of 30 Sensex stocks and 48 out of 50 Nifty stocks closed with gains

Keep an Eye on These 5 Stocks on Friday

Investors are curious about the market trend on Friday, January 3rd, and which stocks to invest in for potential gains. Let's explore 5 such stocks

1- Colgate Stock Price

Market experts suggest considering Colgate. A buy recommendation is given at 2778, with a potential target of 2850. A stop-loss at 2750 is advised

2- Oil India Share Price

A buy recommendation for Oil India is at 466 with a stop-loss at 445. The target price is estimated at 480

3- Hindalco Share Price

A buy recommendation for Hindalco is at 598 with a stop-loss at 594. The target price is 606

4- Power Finance Corporation

A buy recommendation for PFC is at 463 with a stop-loss at 457. The target price is 475

5- BSE Ltd Stock Price

A buy recommendation for BSE is at 5466 with a stop-loss at 5400 and a target of 5550

Disclaimer

Investing in the stock market involves risks. Consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions

