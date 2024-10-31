Diwali 2024: Wipro to Adani Powers; Top 5 stocks to look out for

Business
IT company Wipro has signed deals with MICROSOFT & SAP. Shares of this company may surge today. Shares closed at Rs 566.50 on Wednesday
Adani Power has signed a power supply deal with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company. The company informed the stock market after the market closed on Wednesday
L&T has released its Q2 results. Profit has increased from 3,223 crore to 3,395.3 crore in the July-September quarter of 2024-25 compared to the same period in 2023-24
Tata Power has also released its Q2 results. Profit has increased from 875.5 crore to 926.5 crore in the July-September quarter of 2024-25 compared to the same period last year
DCM Shriram's profit increased from Rs 32.2 crore to Rs 63 crore in Q2, a growth of nearly 96%. The company's income has increased from 2,825.4 crore to 3,130.1 crore
Karur Vysya Bank informed that CARE has rated its short-term FDs of Rs 12,000 crore as CARE A1 Plus and FDs as CARE AA Stable. Action can be seen in the stock today
Automotive Axles' profit has decreased from Rs 45 crore to Rs 36 crore compared to last year. It has declined by 20% year-on-year. The company's income has also decreased
Biocon's Q2 profit has decreased from Rs 172 crore to Rs 27.1 crore. However, the company's income has increased from 3,462 crore to 3,590.4 crore during this period
Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing