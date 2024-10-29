Dhanteras 2024: Get free gold coin on gold shopping; read details

Business
Malabar Gold & Diamonds has introduced several special offers for Diwali. Get gold coins and gold protection on every purchase. These offers are valid until November 3, 2024.
Get a free 200mg gold coin on purchasing gold jewelry worth more than ₹50,000. Free 300mg coin on uncut-polki jewelry, 400mg on diamond jewelry.
Malabar Gold offers gold rate protection. Products will be available at the price fixed at the time of booking or purchase with a 10% down payment. You can also exchange old gold.
Manohar Lal Jewellers offers up to 50% off on making charges. 100% value on exchange of old gold. A chance to win 1 gram of gold every week. Offers valid till November 3rd.
Tanishq is offering up to 20% discount on making charges and diamond jewelry prices. The promotional offer, which started on October 1, 2024, is valid till November 3, 2024.
Until October 30th, PC Chandra offers 25% off making charges on all jewelry, 10% off on diamonds and astrological gems, and a chance to win gold coins with every purchase.
This holiday season, Kalyan Jewellers is providing 30% off fine gold jewellery and 40% off temple and antique jewellery.
Joyalukkas is offering a free 1 gram gold coin on diamond and uncut jewelry worth ₹1 lakh or more. It is also offering gift vouchers of ₹1,000 and ₹500.