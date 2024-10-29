Business

Dhanteras 2024: Get free gold coin on gold shopping; read details

1. Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has introduced several special offers for Diwali. Get gold coins and gold protection on every purchase. These offers are valid until November 3, 2024.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Offers

Get a free 200mg gold coin on purchasing gold jewelry worth more than ₹50,000. Free 300mg coin on uncut-polki jewelry, 400mg on diamond jewelry.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Discounts

Malabar Gold offers gold rate protection. Products will be available at the price fixed at the time of booking or purchase with a 10% down payment. You can also exchange old gold.

2. Manohar Lal Jewellers

Manohar Lal Jewellers offers up to 50% off on making charges. 100% value on exchange of old gold. A chance to win 1 gram of gold every week. Offers valid till November 3rd.

3. Tanishq

Tanishq is offering up to 20% discount on making charges and diamond jewelry prices. The promotional offer, which started on October 1, 2024, is valid till November 3, 2024.

4. PC Chandra Jewellers

Until October 30th, PC Chandra offers 25% off making charges on all jewelry, 10% off on diamonds and astrological gems, and a chance to win gold coins with every purchase.

5. Kalyan Jewellers

This holiday season, Kalyan Jewellers is providing 30% off fine gold jewellery and 40% off temple and antique jewellery.

6. Joyalukkas

Joyalukkas is offering a free 1 gram gold coin on diamond and uncut jewelry worth ₹1 lakh or more. It is also offering gift vouchers of ₹1,000 and ₹500.

