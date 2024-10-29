Business

Choti Diwali: Reliance Industries to Yes Bank market stocks to watch

1. Reliance Industries Share

On Tuesday, the company informed the exchange that it has acquired a 100% stake in Faradion. This stake has been taken by subsidiary Reliance New Energy.

2. Yes Bank Share

Yes Bank is preparing to sell unsecured loans worth ₹635 crore. According to reports, applications have been invited for this till November 4, 2024. 

3. Voltas Share

Tata Group company Voltas has released its quarterly results for FY25. Profit increased from ₹36.7 crore to ₹134 crore. Revenue increased from ₹2,293 crore to ₹2,619 crore.

4. Concor Share

Container Corporation of India Ltd's profit decreased from ₹368.5 crore to ₹366.3 crore. The company's income increased from ₹2,195 crore to ₹2,287.7 crore.

5. HITACHI Energy India Share

The company's profit in Q2 increased from ₹24.7 crore to ₹52.3 crore, income increased from ₹1,228 crore to ₹1,553.7 crore, and EBITDA increased from ₹65.4 crore to ₹109.7 crore

6. Godrej Agrovet Share

The company's profit fell from ₹104 crore to ₹95.8 crore. Income decreased from ₹2,566.7 crore to ₹2,448.8 crore. EBITDA increased from ₹197.3 crore to ₹223.4 crore.

7. Honeywell Automation Share

In the July-September quarter of 2024-25, the company's earnings dropped from ₹122 crore to ₹115 crore compared to 2023-24. Income dropped from ₹1,104 crore to ₹1,024 crore.

Note

Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing.

Find Next One