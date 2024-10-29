Choti Diwali: Reliance Industries to Yes Bank market stocks to watch

Business
On Tuesday, the company informed the exchange that it has acquired a 100% stake in Faradion. This stake has been taken by subsidiary Reliance New Energy.
Yes Bank is preparing to sell unsecured loans worth ₹635 crore. According to reports, applications have been invited for this till November 4, 2024.
Tata Group company Voltas has released its quarterly results for FY25. Profit increased from ₹36.7 crore to ₹134 crore. Revenue increased from ₹2,293 crore to ₹2,619 crore.
Container Corporation of India Ltd's profit decreased from ₹368.5 crore to ₹366.3 crore. The company's income increased from ₹2,195 crore to ₹2,287.7 crore.
The company's profit in Q2 increased from ₹24.7 crore to ₹52.3 crore, income increased from ₹1,228 crore to ₹1,553.7 crore, and EBITDA increased from ₹65.4 crore to ₹109.7 crore
The company's profit fell from ₹104 crore to ₹95.8 crore. Income decreased from ₹2,566.7 crore to ₹2,448.8 crore. EBITDA increased from ₹197.3 crore to ₹223.4 crore.
In the July-September quarter of 2024-25, the company's earnings dropped from ₹122 crore to ₹115 crore compared to 2023-24. Income dropped from ₹1,104 crore to ₹1,024 crore.
