Choti Diwali 2024: Canara Bank to NTPC; 8 stocks to watch today

Business
Marico's consolidated net profit rose 20% to ₹433 crore for Q2, compared to ₹360 crore in the same period last year.
The CCI approved Fortis Healthcare's plan to acquire an additional 31.52% stake in Agilus Diagnostics, enhancing its market position.
Concor reported a net profit of ₹366 crore and revenues of ₹2,288 crore for the July-September 2024 quarter.
GSK Pharma's net profit for Q2 was ₹252 crore, with operational revenue reaching ₹1,010 crore in the same period.
NTPC's 32.9 MW capacity at the Bikaner Green project will be commercially operational starting October 31, boosting renewable energy production.
Shriram Properties signed a joint development agreement for a 6-acre land parcel in Pune, expected to generate ₹700-750 crore in revenue.
Maruti Suzuki's standalone net profit fell 17% to ₹3,069 crore, despite a slight revenue increase to ₹37,203 crore for Q2.
Canara Bank's standalone net profit rose 11% to ₹4,015 crore, with interest income growing to ₹29,740 crore in Q2 FY25.