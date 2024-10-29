Dhanteras 2024: Bharti Airtel to Tata Tech; 8 stocks to watch out for

Business
Post-market close on Monday, the bank released quarterly results. Profit increased to ₹1,056.7 crore in the September quarter. Net interest income (NII) also grew by 15%
Tata Tech's Q2 results show a profit decrease from ₹160.4 crore to ₹157.4 crore. Income increased from ₹1,269.2 crore to ₹1,296.5 crore
Bharti Airtel's share closed at ₹1,665.05 crore, down 0.057%. The company's share price has increased by 79.76% in the past year. Consolidated profit decreased this quarter
Suzlon Energy released Q2 results after market close on Monday. Earnings increased by 48% compared to the same period last year. Net profit has doubled year-over-year
The company's profit increased from ₹254.4 crore to ₹371.5 crore this quarter. Income also rose from ₹848.3 crore to ₹848.3 crore. Margin improved from 53.8% to 67.5%
A JSW Energy unit has signed a deal with Sany Renewable Energy for wind turbine blades
The company announced the launch of its first constipation drug, Elobixibat (BIXIBAT®), in India. The share closed at ₹1,318 on October 29
The company announced a strategic partnership between Birla Cellulose and CIRC to accelerate scaling textile recycling innovation. The share closed at ₹2,646
The company received an export order worth US$45,199,440 (approximately ₹379.67 crore) from Lockheed Martin Global Inc., USA
The company's profit increased from ₹401 crore to ₹431 crore this quarter. Income also rose from ₹3,520 crore to ₹3,697.3 crore. EBITDA margin decreased
