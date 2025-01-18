Infosys to Havells India to Axis-6 Stocks to Buy for Potential Gains

Business
HSBC: ₹1,170
Jefferies: ₹1,400
Morgan Stanley: ₹1,300
Current Price: ₹992
Bernstein: ₹2,330
Morgan Stanley: ₹2,150
Jefferies: ₹2,250
Current Price: ₹1,817.50
CLSA: ₹2,120
Current Price: ₹1,577.50
CLSA: ₹575
Current Price: ₹364.40
HSBC: ₹19,900
Current Price: ₹17,200
Morgan Stanley: ₹6,800 (Overweight)
Nomura: ₹5,070 (Reduce)
Current Price: ₹5,885
Consult your market expert before making any investment.
