Business

Infosys to Havells India to Axis-6 Stocks to Buy for Potential Gains

1. Axis Bank Share Price Target

HSBC: ₹1,170

Jefferies: ₹1,400

Morgan Stanley: ₹1,300

Current Price: ₹992

2. Infosys Share Price Target

Bernstein: ₹2,330

Morgan Stanley: ₹2,150

Jefferies: ₹2,250

Current Price: ₹1,817.50

3. Havells Share Price Target

CLSA: ₹2,120

Current Price: ₹1,577.50

4. Indus Towers Share Price Target

CLSA: ₹575

Current Price: ₹364.40

5. Dixon Tech Share Price Target

HSBC: ₹19,900

Current Price: ₹17,200

6. LTIMindtree Share Price Target

Morgan Stanley: ₹6,800 (Overweight)

Nomura: ₹5,070 (Reduce)

Current Price: ₹5,885

Note

Consult your market expert before making any investment.

