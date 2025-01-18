Tata Group stocks: IHCL share price to watch on January 20

Business
Most Tata Group stocks have delivered impressive returns in recent years. One such stock is Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL).
Following strong Q3 results, the stock could see an upswing on Monday, January 20th. Keep an eye on this stock.
Tata Group's Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) reported increased profit and revenue in Q3 FY25. Net profit rose 29% to ₹582.32 crore.
Indian Hotels reported a 29% rise in total revenue to ₹2,592 crore in Q3, compared to ₹2,003.64 crore in the same quarter last year.
IHCL's MD & CEO, Puneet Chhatwal, reported strong revenue growth of 16% in the hotel segment for the 11th consecutive quarter. IHCL has 360 hotels across 13 countries.
On Friday, January 17, 2025, Indian Hotels shares closed at ₹816, up 0.56%.
Indian Hotels stock has delivered impressive returns: 18% in 3 months, over 38% in 6 months, 76% in 1 year, 163% in 2 years, 290% in 3 years, and 480% in 5 years.
The 52-week high for Indian Hotels is ₹894.15, and the 52-week low is ₹450.55. The impact of the positive quarterly results could be seen on Monday.
Consult your market expert before making any investment decisions.
Gold prices on January 18, 2025: Delhi to Prayagraj rates updated
Need ₹2 lakh? Here's how to get loan using your Aadhar Card
Bharat Electronics stock update: Price target and future trends
IDBI Bank to GSPL: Top 10 gainers today with FACT stock up by over 8%