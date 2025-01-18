Business

Tata Group stocks: IHCL share price to watch on January 20

Betting on Tata Group Stocks

Most Tata Group stocks have delivered impressive returns in recent years. One such stock is Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL).

Potential Upswing for Indian Hotels Stock

Following strong Q3 results, the stock could see an upswing on Monday, January 20th. Keep an eye on this stock.

Indian Hotels Q3 Results

Tata Group's Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) reported increased profit and revenue in Q3 FY25. Net profit rose 29% to ₹582.32 crore.

IHCL Q3 Results

Indian Hotels reported a 29% rise in total revenue to ₹2,592 crore in Q3, compared to ₹2,003.64 crore in the same quarter last year.

IHCL Hotels and Projects

IHCL's MD & CEO, Puneet Chhatwal, reported strong revenue growth of 16% in the hotel segment for the 11th consecutive quarter. IHCL has 360 hotels across 13 countries.

Indian Hotels Share Price

On Friday, January 17, 2025, Indian Hotels shares closed at ₹816, up 0.56%.

IHCL Share Performance

Indian Hotels stock has delivered impressive returns: 18% in 3 months, over 38% in 6 months, 76% in 1 year, 163% in 2 years, 290% in 3 years, and 480% in 5 years.

IHCL Share High Level

The 52-week high for Indian Hotels is ₹894.15, and the 52-week low is ₹450.55. The impact of the positive quarterly results could be seen on Monday.

Note

Consult your market expert before making any investment decisions.

