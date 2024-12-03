Business

Crompton Greaves to Voltas: Top 10 stock market losers on December 3

1- C.E. Info Systems Share Price

Decline - 7.33%

Current Price - ₹1565.15

2- Indegene Share Price

Decline - 6.10%

Current Price - ₹627.35

3- TBO Tek Share Price

Decline - 3.19%

Current Price - ₹1530.35

4- Kaynes Technologies Share Price

Decline - 2.40%

Current Price - ₹6167.30

5- Policy Bazaar Share Price

Decline - 2.28%

Current Price - ₹1900.55

6- MCX India Share Price

Decline - 2.24%

Current Price - ₹6167.30

7- Crompton Greaves Share Price

Decline - 2.18%

Current Price - ₹407.60

8- Aster DM Health Share Price

Decline - 1.93%

Current Price - ₹486.00

9- Voltas Share Price

Decline - 1.88%

Current Price - ₹1688.50

10- Suven Pharma Share Price

Decline - 1.58%

Current Price - ₹1288.35

