Business

Check out key difference between interim & regular budget

Image credits: Freepik

Interim budget on Feb 1

On Feb 1, 2024, Sitharaman is scheduled to deliver her sixth budget. However, because of impending Lok Sabha elections in April-May, she will only be delivering an interim budget.

Image credits: Freepik

When will full budget be presented?

Presentation of interim budget is expected to take place in a joint session of Parliament. The full budget will be presented once new government is in place after the elections. 

Image credits: Freepik

Vote-on-account to address expenses

As part of interim budget, Parliament typically passes a vote-on-account to address crucial expenses. It is usually valid for two months but can be extended if necessary.

Image credits: Pexels

What is an interim budget?

The interim budget covers government spending during the transitional period until a new administration takes office, acting as a temporary financial plan. 

Image credits: Freepik

What is a full budget?

A full budget, on the other hand, is a thorough financial plan that covers every facet of government revenue, spending, allocation, and policy declarations. 

Image credits: Freepik

No major announcements?

Finance Minister Sitharaman has indicated that the interim budget on February 1 will not include major announcements.

Image credits: Pexels
Find Next One