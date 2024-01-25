Business
On Feb 1, 2024, Sitharaman is scheduled to deliver her sixth budget. However, because of impending Lok Sabha elections in April-May, she will only be delivering an interim budget.
Presentation of interim budget is expected to take place in a joint session of Parliament. The full budget will be presented once new government is in place after the elections.
As part of interim budget, Parliament typically passes a vote-on-account to address crucial expenses. It is usually valid for two months but can be extended if necessary.
The interim budget covers government spending during the transitional period until a new administration takes office, acting as a temporary financial plan.
A full budget, on the other hand, is a thorough financial plan that covers every facet of government revenue, spending, allocation, and policy declarations.
Finance Minister Sitharaman has indicated that the interim budget on February 1 will not include major announcements.