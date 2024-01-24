Business
Until 1999, the Union Budget was presented at 5 pm on the final day of February, aligning with a colonial-era practice.
Yashwant Sinha, the Finance Minister in Vajpayee-led NDA govt, proposed a shift to 11 am for a more comprehensive analysis of the numbers.
In that period, the Budget was presented in Britain at 11 am (local time), which corresponded to 5 pm in India. Since the change, it has been presented at 11 am every year.
