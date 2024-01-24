Business

Why earlier Budgets were presented at 5 pm

Image credits: Pexels

Earlier it was presented at 5pm

Until 1999, the Union Budget was presented at 5 pm on the final day of February, aligning with a colonial-era practice.

Image credits: Pexels

Who changed it?

Yashwant Sinha, the Finance Minister in Vajpayee-led NDA govt, proposed a shift to 11 am for a more comprehensive analysis of the numbers.

Image credits: Pexels

Why was it presented at 5pm?

In that period, the Budget was presented in Britain at 11 am (local time), which corresponded to 5 pm in India. Since the change, it has been presented at 11 am every year.

Image credits: Pexels

Since then, it is presented at 11am

Following the approval, Sinha became the first FM to present it at 11 am in the history of Independent India. Since then, the Union Budget has been presented at 11 am every year.

Image credits: Pexels
