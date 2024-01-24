Business
The preparation of the Union Budget is a meticulous exercise carried out under the supervision of a team of senior bureaucrats. The entire process spans several months.
Union Finance Minister Sitharaman will present an Interim Budget on February 1. The full Budget for financial year 2024-25 will be presented in July after formation of new govt.
The halwa ceremony marks the final stage of the preparation of the Union Budget with the initiation of the printing process.
In Indian culture, it is a common practice to have something sweet before commemorating special occasion. The Ministry of Finance observes “halwa ceremony” before the presentation.
The halwa ceremony, which is held in the North Block, marks commencement of the process. It takes place in presence of FM and all other officials who are part of Budget process.
It holds significance in the budget-making process, as it serves as a formal “send-off” for all the ministry officials and staff members engaged in the task.