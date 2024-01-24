Business

Interim Budget 2024: Here's what salaried taxpayers might receive

1. Standard deduction limit hike:

One crucial expectation is the potential increase in the standard deduction limit under the old income tax regime, currently standing at Rs 50,000.

2. Section 80C limit increase:

Salaried individuals favor the old income tax regime due to the Rs 1.50 lakh deduction available under Section 80C.

3. Higher limit for Section 80D:

Experts recommend raising the limit from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 for individuals and from Rs 50,000 to at least Rs 75,000 for senior citizens.

4. House rent benefit:

Expectations include a practical doubling of the current deduction limit for house rent under Section 80GG, currently set at Rs 60,000 annually.

5. Income Tax rebate increase:

Anticipation is high for an increase in the income tax rebate to Rs 7.5 lakh, providing relief to middle-income taxpayers.

6. Home loan tax benefit:

Homebuyers are seeking changes in Section 24(b), which currently caps the deduction for interest on home loans at Rs 2 lakhs.

7. Capital gains:

Calls to reconsider the capped deduction under Sections 54 and 54F for capital gains are prominent.

8. New vs. old tax regime:

While the new tax regime received additional benefits in the Union Budget for 2023-24, expectations are high for fresh waivers in the old tax regime.

