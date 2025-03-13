BSNL to BEL: Top 8 stocks to watch on March 13

Business
NTPC Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of NTPC Green, has commissioned the 2nd phase of the 50 MW Shajapur Solar Project in Madhya Pradesh.
BEL received an order of ₹ 2,463 crore from the Ministry of Defence to supply Ashwini radars to the IAF.
Care Ratings upgraded Waaree Renewables' bank facilities; shares rose 1.43% on Wednesday to ₹ 814.30.
The government earned ₹ 13,000 crore from the monetization of BSNL and MTNL assets, with MTNL contributing ₹ 2,134 crore and BSNL ₹ 2,387 crore.
Mishra Dhatu Nigam will hold a board meeting on March 20 to consider an interim dividend; shares ended at ₹ 265.40 on Wednesday.
The company received an order from the Odisha government for PVC Ayushman cards; shares fell 1.63% on Wednesday to ₹ 151.
Premier Explosives received an order of ₹ 21.45 crore from an international organization, to be completed in 5 months; shares ended at ₹ 322.70 on Wednesday.
