TVS Motor to TCS: Top 10 stocks to watch out on March 21

Business
Announced Rs 10/share interim dividend for FY25; record date: March 26, 2025. Payout within 30 days.
TCS partners with UK's Cumberland Building Society for core banking revamp; shares rise 1.70% to Rs 3,556.50.
Asian Paints to sell Indonesian stake for Rs 44 crore; shares up 1% to Rs 2,282.80 on March 20.
Happiest Minds appoints Ashok Soota as Chairman & Mentor, Joseph Vinod Anantaraju as Co-Chairman & CEO, effective March 19.
CG Power launches air coolers with JetChill tech, boosting its consumer durables presence.
Piramal Pharma units BrePco Biopharma and Piramal Critical Care secure UK MHRA approval for Neoatrico.
CONCOR secures Rs 192 crore order from GATX India for 10 BLSS wagon rakes; shares close at Rs 676.55.
CDSL's unit, Centricity, partners with LIC for insurance repository services; shares dip 0.33% to Rs 1,169.40.
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank appoints Sanjay Kumar Goyal as CFO, effective March 20; shares dip 0.32% to Rs 416.50.
DAC approves Rs 54,000 crore defense procurement, likely impacting defense stocks on Friday.
