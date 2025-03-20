Business

TVS Motor to TCS: Top 10 stocks to watch out on March 21

1. TVS Motor

Announced Rs 10/share interim dividend for FY25; record date: March 26, 2025. Payout within 30 days.

2. TCS

TCS partners with UK's Cumberland Building Society for core banking revamp; shares rise 1.70% to Rs 3,556.50.

3. Asian Paints

Asian Paints to sell Indonesian stake for Rs 44 crore; shares up 1% to Rs 2,282.80 on March 20.

4. Happiest Minds

Happiest Minds appoints Ashok Soota as Chairman & Mentor, Joseph Vinod Anantaraju as Co-Chairman & CEO, effective March 19.

5. CG Power

CG Power launches air coolers with JetChill tech, boosting its consumer durables presence.

6. Piramal Pharma

Piramal Pharma units BrePco Biopharma and Piramal Critical Care secure UK MHRA approval for Neoatrico.

7. CONCOR

CONCOR secures Rs 192 crore order from GATX India for 10 BLSS wagon rakes; shares close at Rs 676.55.

8. CDSL

CDSL's unit, Centricity, partners with LIC for insurance repository services; shares dip 0.33% to Rs 1,169.40.

9. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank appoints Sanjay Kumar Goyal as CFO, effective March 20; shares dip 0.32% to Rs 416.50.

10. Defense Stocks

DAC approves Rs 54,000 crore defense procurement, likely impacting defense stocks on Friday.

Note

Be sure to consult your market expert before making any investment decisions.

