Business

TCS to ICICI Bank: Top 6 Bullish stock picks for high returns

1. TCS Share Price Target

Brokerage firm Mirae Asset Sharekhan has advised betting on TCS shares. The target for this share is ₹5,230, which is about 47% higher than the current price.

2. ICICI Bank Share Price Target

Mirae Asset Sharekhan has recommended buying ICICI Bank shares. The target for this share is ₹1,550. Its 52-week high level is ₹1,361 and low level is ₹1,048.

3. Godrej Consumer Share Price Target

Sharekhan is bullish on Godrej Consumer shares, setting a long-term target price of ₹1,675, about 50% higher than the current price. The 52-week high is ₹1,541.

4. Carborundum Share Price Target

Sharekhan has also advised betting on Carborundum Universal shares. The target price for this share is ₹1,100, which is about 13 percent higher than the current price.

5. Vinati Organics Share Price Target

Mirae Asset Sharekhan has given a buy rating on Vinati Organics, setting a target price of ₹2,000, 25% higher than its current price. The 52-week high is ₹2,331.

6. Zee Entertainment Share Price Target

Brokerage firm CLSA is bullish on Zee Entertainment, giving an Accumulate rating with a target price of ₹170, while the stock is currently trading at ₹105.

Note

Be sure to consult your market expert before making any kind of investment.

