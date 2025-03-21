TCS to ICICI Bank: Top 6 Bullish stock picks for high returns

Business
Brokerage firm Mirae Asset Sharekhan has advised betting on TCS shares. The target for this share is ₹5,230, which is about 47% higher than the current price.
Mirae Asset Sharekhan has recommended buying ICICI Bank shares. The target for this share is ₹1,550. Its 52-week high level is ₹1,361 and low level is ₹1,048.
Sharekhan is bullish on Godrej Consumer shares, setting a long-term target price of ₹1,675, about 50% higher than the current price. The 52-week high is ₹1,541.
Sharekhan has also advised betting on Carborundum Universal shares. The target price for this share is ₹1,100, which is about 13 percent higher than the current price.
Mirae Asset Sharekhan has given a buy rating on Vinati Organics, setting a target price of ₹2,000, 25% higher than its current price. The 52-week high is ₹2,331.
Brokerage firm CLSA is bullish on Zee Entertainment, giving an Accumulate rating with a target price of ₹170, while the stock is currently trading at ₹105.
Be sure to consult your market expert before making any kind of investment.
