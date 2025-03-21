Business

Amber Enterprises to NALCO: Top 10 losers today

1- Amber Enterprises Stock Price

Decline - 3.99%

Current Price - ₹6959.00

2- Shipping Corporation of India Stock Price

Decline - 3.76%

Current Price - ₹169.84

3- TBO Tek Stock Price

Decline - 3.63%

Current Price - ₹1223.50

4- NALCO Stock Price

Decline - 3.00%

Current Price - ₹184.87

5- Jindal Stainless Stock Price

Decline - 2.85%

Current Price - ₹635.20

6- Campus Activewear Stock Price

Decline - 2.84%

Current Price - ₹244.00

7- Voltas Stock Price

Decline - 2.66%

Current Price - ₹1430.40

8- Vijaya Diagnostic Stock Price

Decline - 2.55%

Current Price - ₹1026.65

9- Jubilant Ingrevia Stock Price

Decline - 2.34%

Current Price - ₹688.10

10- Hindustan Zinc Stock Price

Decline - 2.32%

Current Price - ₹445.70

Disclaimer

Investment in the stock market is subject to all kinds of risks. Before investing in any stock, be sure to consult a good expert

