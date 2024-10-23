Business

Zomato to Bajaj Finance: Stocks to watch on October 23, 2024

Image credits: Freepik

Adani Green

The company reported a 38% increase in revenue, reaching Rs 3,055 crore, with EBITDA rising 30% to Rs 2,205 crore and net profit up 39% to Rs 515 crore.

 

Image credits: freepik

Zomato

Zomato's revenue jumped 68.5% to Rs 4,799 crore, and net profit surged 389% to Rs 176 crore. They also approved a QIP fundraising of Rs 8,500 crore.

 

Image credits: FREEPIK

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance reported revenue growth of 27.72% to Rs 17,095 crore, with net profit increasing by 13.03% to Rs 4,014 crore.

 

Image credits: Freepik

IIFL Securities

IIFL reported a total income increase of 32% to Rs 704 crore, with net profit rising 90% to Rs 205 crore.

 

Image credits: Freepik@Chano_1_Na

Max Financial

Max Financial's total income grew by 31.3% to Rs 13,376 crore, although net profit fell 18.2% to Rs 139 crore.

 

Image credits: Freepik@toia

Amber Enterprises

Amber Enterprises saw revenue grow by 81.7% to Rs 1,685 crore, with net profit turning around to Rs 21 crore from a loss of Rs 5.7 crore.

 

Image credits: Freepik@CreativeDesign786

Reliance Industries

The Competition Commission of India approved the merger of Reliance Industries and Disney, with conditions to avoid bundling TV ad sales until current agreements end.

 

Image credits: Freepik@belajar

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel received approval from the Competition Commission to increase its stake in Indus Towers after a recent share buyback by the company.

Image credits: Freepik@dienfauh
Find Next One