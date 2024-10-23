Zomato to Bajaj Finance: Stocks to watch on October 23, 2024

Business
The company reported a 38% increase in revenue, reaching Rs 3,055 crore, with EBITDA rising 30% to Rs 2,205 crore and net profit up 39% to Rs 515 crore.
Zomato's revenue jumped 68.5% to Rs 4,799 crore, and net profit surged 389% to Rs 176 crore. They also approved a QIP fundraising of Rs 8,500 crore.
Bajaj Finance reported revenue growth of 27.72% to Rs 17,095 crore, with net profit increasing by 13.03% to Rs 4,014 crore.
IIFL reported a total income increase of 32% to Rs 704 crore, with net profit rising 90% to Rs 205 crore.
Max Financial's total income grew by 31.3% to Rs 13,376 crore, although net profit fell 18.2% to Rs 139 crore.
Amber Enterprises saw revenue grow by 81.7% to Rs 1,685 crore, with net profit turning around to Rs 21 crore from a loss of Rs 5.7 crore.
The Competition Commission of India approved the merger of Reliance Industries and Disney, with conditions to avoid bundling TV ad sales until current agreements end.
Bharti Airtel received approval from the Competition Commission to increase its stake in Indus Towers after a recent share buyback by the company.