Hyundai Motor India shares drop: Should we buy-sell or hold?

Hyundai Motor IPO is listed today. Before that, the global brokerage firm has covered this stock. Positive indications are being received about this.
Nomura rates Hyundai shares BUY. The next target price for this stock is Rs 2,472. Indian car sector growth is healthy, broking company says.
Broking Macquarie rates outperformance. Its objective is Rs 2235, greater than 26% of the issue price. The research predicts passenger car growth.
Market experts believe that Hyundai Motor India's stock appears to be in a condition to trade at a premium multiple compared to its peers.
Only 36 automobiles per thousand people exist. Hyundai India expects FY25-27 volume increase of 8%. The corporation is introducing 7-8 new models, which is good.
Hyundai Motor IPO price is Rs 1,960. IPO ran from Oct. 15 to 17. It had little investment reaction. Subscribed 2.37 times.
Only 50% of retail subscribers have joined this IPO, which has about 7 QIB subscriptions. Everyone is watching the listing at 10 a.m. today.
Investment in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing.