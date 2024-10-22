Business

Hyundai Motor India shares drop: Should we buy-sell or hold?

Hyundai Listing Price

Hyundai Motor IPO is listed today. Before that, the global brokerage firm has covered this stock. Positive indications are being received about this.

Hyundai Share Price Target

Nomura rates Hyundai shares BUY. The next target price for this stock is Rs 2,472. Indian car sector growth is healthy, broking company says.

Hyundai Share Price Forecast

Broking Macquarie rates outperformance. Its objective is Rs 2235, greater than 26% of the issue price. The research predicts passenger car growth.

Should You Buy Hyundai Stock?

Market experts believe that Hyundai Motor India's stock appears to be in a condition to trade at a premium multiple compared to its peers.

Expectations for Hyundai Motor

Only 36 automobiles per thousand people exist. Hyundai India expects FY25-27 volume increase of 8%. The corporation is introducing 7-8 new models, which is good.

Hyundai Motor IPO Listing

Hyundai Motor IPO price is Rs 1,960. IPO ran from Oct. 15 to 17. It had little investment reaction. Subscribed 2.37 times.

How will the Hyundai IPO listing be?

Only 50% of retail subscribers have joined this IPO, which has about 7 QIB subscriptions. Everyone is watching the listing at 10 a.m. today.

Note

Investment in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing.

Find Next One