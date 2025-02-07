Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on February 7: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold prices

Business
1 gm- SAR 326 (Rs 7,603)
8 gm- SAR 2,608 (Rs 60,821)
10 gm- SAR 3,260 (Rs 76,026)
100 gm- SAR 32,600 (Rs 7,60,258)
1 gm- SAR 353 (Rs 8,232)
8 gm- SAR 2,824 (Rs 65,858)
10 gm- SAR 3,530 (Rs 82,322)
100 gm- SAR 35,300 (Rs 8,23,224)
1 gm- SAR 266.70 (Rs 6,220)
8 gm- SAR 2,133.60 (Rs 49,757)
10 gm- SAR 2,667 (Rs 62,197)
100 gm- SAR 26,670 (Rs 6,21,966)
