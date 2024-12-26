Business

Blue Dart to Honeywell: Top 10 gaining stocks on December 26, 2024

1- Intellect Design Arena Share Price

Gain - 13.07%

Current Price - ₹1032.05

2- KFIN Technologies Share Price

Gain - 7.14%

Current Price - ₹1583.20

3- Newgen Software Share Price

Gain - 6.06%

Current Price - ₹1699.80

4- Blue Dart Share Price

Gain - 5.41%

Current Price - ₹7450.00

5- J&K Bank Share Price

Gain - 5.18%

Current Price - ₹103.27

6- Godfrey Philips Share Price

Gain - 3.80%

Current Price - ₹5256.90

7- Amber Enterprises Share Price

Gain - 3.78%

Current Price - ₹7524.90

8- New India Assurance Share Price

Gain - 3.33%

Current Price - ₹204.60

9- Honeywell Share Price

Gain - 3.22%

Current Price - ₹42329.80

10- Mazagon Dock Shipyard Share Price

Gain - 3.06%

Current Price - ₹4772.80

