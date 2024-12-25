Business

PVR to INOX: Share price target for 2025; Check here

Entertainment stock may give strong returns

Ventura Securities is bullish on PVR Inox shares. It has issued strong report stating that company has made strategic changes to its business model to deal with the OTT challenge

Growth expected in PVR Inox Share

Ventura Securities reported that PVR Inox has dealt well with the OTT challenge after Covid. Its strategy has significantly reduced the burden of CAPEX

PVR Inox benefits from new movies

Currently, PVR Inox has over 1,700 screens, with plans to reach 1,900 by FY27, which will be around 500 crores. Films like Stree-2 and Pushpa-2 have drawn people to theaters

What is the future of PVR Inox?

The brokerage firm believes that PVR Inox's future growth prospects are excellent. PVR's earnings come from ticket sales, high-margin food and beverages, and advertising

PVR Inox Share Price Target

The brokerage has given a buy rating on PVR Inox. The target price for this share is Rs 2,657 for the next 24 months, which is about 95% higher than the current price of Rs 1370

PVR Inox share target price

The brokerage firm has given a bull target of Rs 3,028 and a bear target of Rs 2,142. The 52-week high for this stock is Rs 1,748 and the low is Rs 1,204

PVR Inox Share Price History

In August 2022, PVR Inox shares hit a lifetime high of Rs 2,215. In 2024, the stock's low was 1,204. Last year, in 2023, the share was at Rs 1,430

Note

Investment in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing

