PVR to INOX: Share price target for 2025; Check here

Ventura Securities is bullish on PVR Inox shares. It has issued strong report stating that company has made strategic changes to its business model to deal with the OTT challenge
Ventura Securities reported that PVR Inox has dealt well with the OTT challenge after Covid. Its strategy has significantly reduced the burden of CAPEX
Currently, PVR Inox has over 1,700 screens, with plans to reach 1,900 by FY27, which will be around 500 crores. Films like Stree-2 and Pushpa-2 have drawn people to theaters
The brokerage firm believes that PVR Inox's future growth prospects are excellent. PVR's earnings come from ticket sales, high-margin food and beverages, and advertising
The brokerage has given a buy rating on PVR Inox. The target price for this share is Rs 2,657 for the next 24 months, which is about 95% higher than the current price of Rs 1370
The brokerage firm has given a bull target of Rs 3,028 and a bear target of Rs 2,142. The 52-week high for this stock is Rs 1,748 and the low is Rs 1,204
In August 2022, PVR Inox shares hit a lifetime high of Rs 2,215. In 2024, the stock's low was 1,204. Last year, in 2023, the share was at Rs 1,430
Investment in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing
