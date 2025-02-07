Business

SAL Steel to Godfrey Philips: Top 10 Gaining stocks to watch TODAY

1- Supertax Industries Share Price

Increase - 16.43%

Current Price - ₹13.39

2- SAL Steel Share Price

Increase - 16.14%

Current Price - ₹23.89

3- Shah Alloys Share Price

Increase - 13.66%

Current Price - ₹72.11

4- Sakar Healthcare Share Price

Increase - 10.87%

Current Price - ₹309.00

5- Godfrey Philips Share Price

Increase - 10.75%

Current Price - ₹5097.60

6- Hexa Tradex Share Price

Increase - 10.00%

Current Price - ₹219.60

7- Pansari Developers Share Price

Increase - 9.99%

Current Price - ₹246.55

8- Anik Industries Share Price

Increase - 9.48%

Current Price - ₹111.34

9- Cochin Malabar Share Price

Increase - 9.21%

Current Price - ₹184.95

10- JSL Industries Share Price

Increase - 8.58%

Current Price - ₹1847.80

Disclaimer

Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult a financial advisor before investing.

