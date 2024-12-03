Business

Adani stocks surge higher midst market storm on December 3

1- Adani Ports

Increase - 6.88%

Current Price - 1298.55

2- Ambuja Cements

Increase - 4.77%

Current Price - 564.30

3- Adani Enterprises Share Price

Increase - 2.96%

Current Price - 2529.85

4- ACC

Increase - 2.64%

Current Price - 2293.55

5- NDTV Share Price

Increase - 1.82%

Current Price - 179.10

6- Adani Wilmar Stock Price

Increase - 1.65%

Current Price - 314.70

7- Adani Energy Solutions

Increase - 1.18%

Current Price - 816.10

8- Adani Total Gas

Increase - 0.20%

Current Price - 774.50

9- Adani Green Energy

Increase - 0.18%

Current Price - 1333.10

