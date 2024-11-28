Business

1- Adani Gas Share Price

Increase - 14.32% Current Price - 793.95

2- Adani Green Share Price

Increase - 9.99% Current Price - 1087.20

3- Honasa Consumer Share Price

Increase - 9.99% Current Price - 252.65

4- Adani Transmission Share Price

Increase - 9.99% Current Price - 726.85

5- Adani Power Share Price

Increase - 8.21% Current Price - 564.35

6- Tube Investments Share Price

Increase - 6.29% Current Price - 3603.35

7- ITI Limited Share Price

Increase - 6.03% Current Price - 292.22

8- HUDCO Share Price

Increase - 5.32% Current Price - 232.37

9- Rashtriya Chemicals Share Price

Increase - 5.22% Current Price - 173.95

10- IREDA Share Price

Increase - 5.12% Current Price - 206.83

