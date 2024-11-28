BCL Industries stock breakout: Potential gains, target price, analysis

Business
BCL Industries Ltd's stock rose by 4% after releasing an order book update on Wednesday, November 27th. As of 11 AM on Thursday, the stock is trading at ₹57.22
BCL Industries announced on Wednesday that it has received contract from Rajasthan State Ganganagar Sugar Mills Ltd to supply 6 million liters of extra neutral alcohol (ENA)
BCL will supply 6 million liters of ENA from its distillery in Bhatinda, Punjab, over six months. The buyer has an option to request an additional 50% supply
Several market experts anticipate a new breakout in this stock, which could occur at ₹58-59. In the long term, the stock could reach ₹69 and ₹85
Market experts recommend setting a stop-loss at ₹51.50 for BCL Industries stock. Investors can also hold the stock with a target of ₹69
According to market analysts, this stock has remained stable for the past year. It has provided a 70% return in 2 years, 145% in 3 years, and 706% in 5 years
Over the past 10 years, BCL Industries stock has delivered a substantial return of over 1,300% to its investors
Investment in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing
