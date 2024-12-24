Adani Enterprises to TVS Motor: 7 stocks to watch out for

Business
Subsidiary Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Ltd acquired 85.8% stake in Air Works, India's largest private MRO company, for ₹400 crore.
Managing Director Thomas George has resigned as Non-Executive Chairman. Shares closed at ₹332.10, down 1.06% on December 23rd.
Pitton Electricals has received a license from Siemens for the manufacture and sale of SIPAN 8PU and Low Voltage Switchboards. Shares closed at ₹333.20 on December 23rd.
Nava Limited announced a stock split after market close. The share will be split into two. This share has given a 125% return in 1 year. Shares closed at ₹984.90 on December 23rd.
HG Banaskantha Base Private Limited has entered into a long-term agreement with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited to purchase 185 MW to 370 MW of battery energy storage.
A second agreement for a loan agreement with a subsidiary has been completed, increasing the size from A$10 million to A$15 million. Shares closed at ₹1,281 on December 23rd.
TVS Motors acquired a 39.11% stake in DriveX, increasing its shareholding to 87.38%. Shares closed at ₹2,380 on December 23rd.
