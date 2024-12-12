Business

10 Common Credit Card Mistakes To Avoid

1. Use Credit Cards Wisely

Use credit cards judiciously. Always spend within your budget. Unplanned expenses can lead to debt.

2. Pay Bills on Time

Always pay your credit card bills on time. Failure to do so can result in hefty interest charges, potentially wiping out your salary.

3. Avoid Minimum Balance Payments

While credit card companies offer minimum payment options, avoid them. They accrue higher interest. Strive to pay the full balance at once.

4. Stay Within Credit Limit

Limit your credit card spending to your assigned credit limit. Exceeding it can lead to higher interest payments.

5. Utilize Free Transactions & Offers

Many credit card companies offer free transactions or special offers. Utilize these to your advantage.

6. Consider Debt Settlement

If your credit card debt has become substantial, explore debt settlement options offered by some banks for interest relief.

7. Monitor Your Credit Report

Regularly check your credit report. Identify and rectify any errors in your card usage.

8. Choose the Right Credit Card

Before getting a credit card, understand its terms and interest rates. Select a card that suits your needs.

9. Don't Fall for Offers Blindly

Credit card companies often entice with attractive offers. Be wary of hidden terms that can increase your debt burden.

10. Use Only When Necessary

Use your credit card only when needed. Avoid using it for unnecessary purchases or showing off, as this can lead to increased debt.

