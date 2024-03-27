Volvo to Audi R8: Cars that will end its manufacturing by 2024

Auto
Chevrolet stated in March that the sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro would be retired after model year 2024, with the final sports cars rolling off the assembly line in January.
Stellantis halted production of the most recent Jeep Cherokee at the Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois in February, citing the move to vehicle electrification.
Dodge will stop producing the Charger and Challenger, two popular muscle vehicles, by the end of the year. The Challenger was crowned the No. 1 muscle car in the country in 2021.
The Audi R8's production has officially finished with the completion of its final model, a stunning V10-powered Performance Quattro Edition in Vegas Yellow.
Despite a 49% increase in sales over the previous year, Audi's R8 remains its slowest-selling global product, with only 1,591 units sold.
Volvo Cars has announced intentions to end production of diesel-powered vehicles in early 2024, and to transition entirely to electric vehicles by 2030.